Woman found dead in South Shore home

A woman was found dead inside a South Shore home Monday evening, police said.
The woman, 58, was unresponsive and had suffered head injuries inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.
Details on her injuries weren’t immediately released, and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one has been arrested.
