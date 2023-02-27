The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman found dead in South Shore home

Police are investigating the death of a woman found with head injuries as a homicide, but the details of her injuries weren’t immediately released.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found dead inside a South Shore home Monday evening, police said.

The woman, 58, was unresponsive and had suffered head injuries inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

Details on her injuries weren’t immediately released, and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one has been arrested.

The Latest
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson assesses updated trade outlook after big Toronto move
With Jake McCabe, Jack Johnson and Sam Lafferty shipped out and Patrick Kane’s anticipated trade to the Rangers in a “holding pattern,” Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou are the others with decent chances of moving.
By Ben Pope
 
Weather
Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: National Weather Service
Meteorologists said the tornadoes were ‘brief’ and no major damage or injuries were reported. Another tornado touched down near Champaign.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Health
New health center on Chicago’s South Side aims to end ‘period poverty’
The Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Foundation has opened a new health services center on Chicago’s South Side.
By Araceli Gómez-Aldana
 
Music
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas co-headlining tour includes Chicago date
The hip-hop icons’ N.Y. State of Mind tour arrives Oct. 8 at the United Center.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the IHSA girls basketball supersectionals.
By Michael O’Brien
 