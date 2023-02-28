The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Chicago police release photo of man wanted in robbery at downtown Red Line station

The robbery occurred on Feb. 19 in the 500 block of North State Street, according to a police alert.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police have released a photo a man who robbed someone at a downtown Red Line station earlier this month.

The robbery occurred on Feb. 19 in the 500 block of North State Street, according to a police alert. The suspect threatened a 19-year-old man on the platform, indicating he had a gun, and robbed him. 

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 745-4706.

