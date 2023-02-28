Chicago police release photo of man wanted in robbery at downtown Red Line station
The robbery occurred on Feb. 19 in the 500 block of North State Street, according to a police alert.
Chicago police have released a photo a man who robbed someone at a downtown Red Line station earlier this month.
The robbery occurred on Feb. 19 in the 500 block of North State Street, according to a police alert. The suspect threatened a 19-year-old man on the platform, indicating he had a gun, and robbed him.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 745-4706.
