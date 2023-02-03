The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in New City

Demonte Glover, 21, was on the street about 1:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in New City
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.

A man was shot and killed Feb. 1, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in New City on the South Side.

Demonte Glover, 21, was on the street about 1:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition but died due to her injuries, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds
Chicago cops caught on video attacking man in holding cell each have long records of alleged misconduct
Second man charged in Loop robbery last fall that killed chef as he left restaurant where he worked
Feds’ child porn sweep on Telegram app leads to arrest of Chicago man, more than a dozen others
Woman hid 96-year-old mother’s body in freezer for nearly 2 years: prosecutors
South Side spa worker seriously injured by patron in stabbing
The Latest
Chicago police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park. A new study describes the neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic as deadlier than a war zone.
The Watchdogs
Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds
The researchers say their findings point to a need for more trauma-related health care in those places, especially in the West Side ZIP code 60624.
By Frank Main
 
Darren Bailey supporters holds up campaign signs Oct. 31, 2022, during a Darren Bailey for Governor campaign rally in Glen Ellyn.
Columnists
A closer look at campaign contributions, spending from 2022 Illinois general election
Take a deep dive into how Dan Proft, Tom Devore and others managed spending during the November election season.
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_110821054.jpg
Politics
Paul Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from ex-officer in Laquan McDonald scandal
The now-retired Chicago cop was named in two legal cases that cost the city more than $5 million. He gave $5,000 to the Vallas campaign.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
Vivek Doshi (left), president of the board of the Chicago Tool Library, helps Wilson Wallace look over the gear he was checking out on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
News
Chicago Tool Library opens new location, in West Side warehouse
The library’s collection includes a range of items, from home improvement tools to croquet sets to projectors, all available for Chicago residents to borrow. It’s open three days a week.
By Michael Loria
 
Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator.
College Sports
Alabama will hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees
Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 