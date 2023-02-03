Man shot to death in New City
Demonte Glover, 21, was on the street about 1:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in New City on the South Side.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition but died due to her injuries, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
Area detectives were investigating.
