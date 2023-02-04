The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 4, 2023
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Austin

The man, 41, was in a car about 1:20 a.m. Saturday when someone in a silver sedan drove by and an occupant opened fire.

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

