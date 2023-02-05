Boy, 16, shot, killed in North Lawndale

A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
At least 100 deaths are reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 60 miles from the Syrian border.
The anchor, who had a seven-decade career in news, led the segment ‘Chicago’s Very Own’ on WGN throughout the 1970s, working alongside Harry Volkman, Jack Brickhouse.
John Egofske will fill the seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Egofske will continue to serve as mayor.
Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.
Republicans accused China of using the balloon to surveil military sites. China says it ‘reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.’