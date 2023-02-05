The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, shot, killed in North Lawndale

The boy was in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 16, shot, killed in North Lawndale
Police_Tape_1.jpg

A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police
R. Kelly files for new trial, claims key witness lied about plans to seek millions in restitution
Man shot, killed while sitting in car in Austin
The Latest
AP23037112747466.jpg
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
At least 100 deaths are reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 60 miles from the Syrian border.
By SUZAN FRASER
 
merlin_38507907.jpg
Obituaries
Longtime WGN anchor Jack Taylor dead at 94
The anchor, who had a seven-decade career in news, led the segment ‘Chicago’s Very Own’ on WGN throughout the 1970s, working alongside Harry Volkman, Jack Brickhouse.
By Mary Norkol
 
AR_230209589.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Lemont Mayor John Egofske chosen to replace Republican Jim Durkin in state House
John Egofske will fill the seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Egofske will continue to serve as mayor.
By Charles Keeshan
 
Northwestern_Wisconsin_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.
By Sun-Times wires
 
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP) ORG XMIT: SCHO992
Nation/World
Shoot-down of Chinese balloon draws GOP criticism of Biden administration
Republicans accused China of using the balloon to surveil military sites. China says it ‘reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.’
By Chris Megerian | AP
 