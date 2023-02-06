The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683,000 from clients, including 2 elderly men with dementia

David S. Wells, 32, is accused of falsely telling the clients he would invest their money in publicly traded companies. Instead, he allegedly spent some of the money on personal use and lost the rest on risky trades.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago investment advisor charged with stealing $683,000 from clients, including 2 elderly men with dementia
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg

A Chicago investment advisor has been charged with stealing $683,000 from three clients, including two elderly men suffering from dementia.

David S. Wells, 32, is accused of falsely telling the clients he would invest their money in publicly traded companies, according to a federal indictment.

The clients sent him checks made payable to “Wayne and Stark,” which Wells claimed was a publicly traded company, the indictment states. Wayne and Stark was actually a shell company set up and controlled by Wells, the indictment charges.

Wells used the clients’ funds for personal use, including rent and unauthorized trading in “high-risk options contracts,” according to the indictment. Wells lost or spent all of the clients’ fund, the indictment states.

The alleged fraud occurred in 2020 and 2021

The indictment comes more than four months after the Securities and Exchange Commission filed its own charges against Wells over his handling of the same accounts.

In its complaint, the SEC said Wells told the three clients to buy cashiers’ checks made out to Wayne and Stark. Wells lost most of the money through risky options trading, the SEC said.

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 16, shot, killed in North Lawndale
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police
R. Kelly files for new trial, claims key witness lied about plans to seek millions in restitution
The Latest
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
La Voz Chicago
Reportan serie de autos quemados intencionalmente en La Villita
Los incidentes ocurrieron en la cuadra 2200-2300 al sur de Drake Avenue.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Vivek Doshi (left), president of the board of the Chicago Tool Library, helps Wilson Wallace look over the gear he was checking out on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
‘Biblioteca’ de herramienta permite a residentes de Chicago pedir artículos prestados
En estantes ordenados, y organizados por temática (jardinería, carpintería y fotografía, por ejemplo) se encuentran miles y miles de herramientas y artículos.
By Michael Loria
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
La Voz Chicago
4 heridos en choque de autobús con casa de cambio
Los bomberos dijeron que sus heridas eran menores.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Purdue’s Zach Edey (15) dunks against Indiana’s Race Thompson (25) during Saturday’s game.
College Sports
Purdue remains No. 1 in men’s basketball poll despite loss to Indiana
Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes, followed by Alabama, Arizona and Texas to round out the top tier.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 
Anheuser-Busch will be the biggest Super Bowl advertiser this year.
Sports Media
Fox sells out Super Bowl ads this year
Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. And after making a splash last year, cryptocurrency companies won’t have a presence Sunday.
By Mae Anderson | Associated Press
 