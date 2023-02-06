2 in custody after SWAT standoff in West Garfield Park
Police officers taking someone into custody were confronted by a group of people. Two people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, officials said.
Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue when a “number of offenders” tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.
Officers then tased one of the people intervening, police said. The person being arrested and the person who was tased then barricaded themselves inside the home and fired shots moments later, officials said.
Both were taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
