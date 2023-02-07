The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death in Avalon Park

The man, 27, was on the street in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when he was shot in the right side, Chicago police said. He later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Tuesday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The man, 27, was on the street in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when he was shot in the right side, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center initially in serious condition, but he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

