Man fatally shot in Armour Square

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Armour Square Wednesday night, police said.
The man, 26, was with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The woman drove him to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to both shoulders. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one was in custody.
Poll: Chicago voters feel unsafe from crime, unhappy with police relations — and looking for a candidate to fix it all
