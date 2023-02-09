Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight in Edgewater
The man saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened, police said. The two began fighting when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
A man died after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said.
The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.
The two began fighting when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody.
