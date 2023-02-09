The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight in Edgewater

The man saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened, police said. The two began fighting when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Man stabbed to death while trying to break up fight in Edgewater
The SWAT team responded to the scene of a male barricaded inside a home Feb. 17, 2021, in Gresham.

File photo

A man died after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said.

The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.

The two began fighting when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Armour Square
Poll: Chicago voters feel unsafe from crime, unhappy with police relations — and looking for a candidate to fix it all
Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport
Supt. David Brown likely to leave Chicago Police Department
Brendan Deenihan, chief of CPD’s detective division, is leaving the force, sources say
Madame who ran ‘premier Dungeon of Chicago’ pleads guilty to conspiracy
The Latest
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Armour Square
The man, 26, was sitting in a car when someone opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife makes all the decisions with no discussion
Man is unhappy that she refuses to consider or even talk about his proposal that they get a second dog.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_111164113.jpg
Bears
Super Bowl predictions: Chiefs or Eagles?
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
Sharper_Photo_0102.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Sharper’ stars seem to savor playing pros at doing cons
Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan head up brilliant cast of slick thriller set in New York.
By Richard Roeper
 
For gender expression, it has to be students who decide who knows what and when about how they identify.
Other Views
No room for backlash on protecting trans, nonbinary students
The real story is not parents’ rights versus student privacy. It is transphobia versus trans existence.
By Seth Lavin
 