Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was shot and killed Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
The 40year-old was standing outside in the 200 block of North Saint Louis Avenue when another man stepped out of an SUV and opened fire on him about 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was shot multiple times and tried to flee, but he collapsed in an open field nearby, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect opened fire from an alley and ran off, officials said.
