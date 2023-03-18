Man killed in Austin shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:55 p.m., responding officers found the 33-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest in a yard in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died hours later, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect opened fire from an alley and fled on foot, officials said.

No one was in custody.

