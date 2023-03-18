The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 18, 2023
4 shot at restaurant in South Shore

Three gunmen exited a car about 9 p.m. and opened fire from outside the restaurant.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

Four people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a South Shore neighborhood restaurant.

Three gunmen got out of a car around 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street and opened fire from outside the restaurant, striking the four who were inside, Chicago police said.

Two other men, both 29, were shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A woman, 29, suffered a graze wound to her ear and was take to the same hospital.

A 32-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for treatment, police said.

All four were listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives were investigating.

