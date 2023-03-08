The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson

Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, who was on trial for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.

By  Andy Grimm
 Updated  
SHARE 2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.

Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Special prosecutor Lawrence Oliver II on Wednesday unsealed charges accusing longtime prosecutors Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat of lying about Trutenko’s decadeslong relationship with a key witness against a man accused of the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.

Jackie Wilson’s case, and that of his brother, Andrew Wilson, was marred by some of the first documented allegations of torture by disgraced CPD Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Jackie Wilson was on trial in 2020 for a third time when Trutenko, who led the prosecution team in Wilson’s second trial in 1989, took the stand and revealed he had a longstanding relationship with William Coleman, a key witness against Wilson.

The revelation that Trutenko had not told his peers in the prosecutor’s office, the special prosecution team, or defense lawyers about his ties to Williams — even as they tried to locate Williams — prompted special prosecutors to drop all charges against Jackie Wilson. 

Related

Judge Alfredo Maldonado in July 2021 appointed Oliver as special prosecutor in response to a request from Wilson’s lawyers.

Horvat, who had been assigned to represent Trutenko while Trutenko was serving as a witness, allegedly warned a special prosecutor not to ask Trutenko about his relationship with Williams, saying “it’s not illegal or unethical, it’s just weird.”

“Well, that was not true,” Oliver said. “It was both illegal and unethical.”

Trutenko, who was fired hours after taking the witness stand in Wilson’s 2020 trial, faces counts of perjury, official misconduct and destruction of records. Horvat faces charges of official misconduct.

Oliver said his investigation found no evidence that other staff of the state’s attorney’s office had committed criminal acts, He said a report on his review of the office’s handling of the case would be made public soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Man wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker pleads guilty to property scam
Former top cop Garry McCarthy testifies at hearing in Clifton Lewis slaying case
Kane County ex-pastor gets 15 years in prison for sexually abusing 9-year-old who attended his church in Big Rock
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
The Latest
Kahleah Copper and the Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA
The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_84923346.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Genesis.jpeg
Crime
Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car to rob someone during a drug deal near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to a late enforcement source.
By Tom Schuba
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
News
Firefighter performs CPR on wife after rushing to a blaze at his NW Side home where their 3 children were also seriously hurt
“We’re praying the wife and children get well and recover quickly,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.
By David Struett
 
Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (11) controls the ball past Kenwood’s Edwon Duling (5) and Tyler Smith (2) during the Class 4A Supersectional.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA basketball state finals: Downers Grove North emerges in 4A, Simeon favorites in 3A
All of a sudden Downers Grove North has transitioned from a rather ignored, mid-teens ranked team to the talk of the state. The next stop is Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 