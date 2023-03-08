The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source

Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car to rob someone during a drug deal near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to a late enforcement source.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in shootout during a botched robbery in Belmont Cragin: source
Genesis.jpeg

Genesis Escobar

Iris Alvarez

A pregnant woman’s boyfriend left her for dead after she was wounded in a shootout during a botched robbery Monday afternoon on her quiet residential block in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

Genesis Escobar, 21, had gotten into a car around 1 p.m. to complete a drug transaction near her home in the 5200 block of West Montana Street, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of the open investigation.

Escobar’s boyfriend, who was standing outside, tried to rob those on the other end of the deal, the source said. During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, Escobar was shot multiple times, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She tumbled out of the car as the driver fled, sending money flying into the street, the source said. Escobar’s boyfriend grabbed some of the cash and also took off, leaving her lying on the ground.

She was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

The shooting and the moments that led up to it were captured by a private security camera from a nearby building, the source said. No one was in custody Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Escobar had been arrested several times in recent years, according to Cook County court records.

At the time of her killing, she was on probation for a misdemeanor battery conviction and was under indictment on a felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Other charges of retail theft and drug possession had been dropped, court records show.

Her friends told reporters at the scene that she was seven months pregnant and the baby didn’t survive.

Next Up In Crime
2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Man wounded in shooting on CTA bus in Chatham
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker pleads guilty to property scam
Former top cop Garry McCarthy testifies at hearing in Clifton Lewis slaying case
Kane County ex-pastor gets 15 years in prison for sexually abusing 9-year-old who attended his church in Big Rock
Appeals court orders new trials for man who claimed police tortured him into confessing to murders of two children in 1991
The Latest
Kahleah Copper and the Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky will help open ESPN/ABC’s 2023 season coverage of WNBA
The Sky will make their 2023 national TV debut on Sunday, May 21 when they head to Phoenix to face Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jackie Wilson, center, flanked by his attorneys Flint Taylor, left, and Elliot Slosar, right, in October 2020 after his murder and robbery charges were dropped.
Crime
2 assistant state’s attorneys charged in botched prosecution of Jackie Wilson
Nick Trutenko and Andrew Horvat are accused of lying about Trutenko’s relationship with a key witness against Jackie Wilson, who was on trial for the 1982 murders of two Chicago police officers.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_84923346.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Fate of Taste in question thanks to busy summer in Grant Park, the first mayoral runoff debate and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A board-up crew works Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a home in 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue. The wife and three children of an active firefighter were injured in the blaze, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
News
Firefighter performs CPR on wife after rushing to a blaze at his NW Side home where their 3 children were also seriously hurt
“We’re praying the wife and children get well and recover quickly,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) said.
By David Struett
 
Downers Grove North’s Owen Thulin (11) controls the ball past Kenwood’s Edwon Duling (5) and Tyler Smith (2) during the Class 4A Supersectional.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA basketball state finals: Downers Grove North emerges in 4A, Simeon favorites in 3A
All of a sudden Downers Grove North has transitioned from a rather ignored, mid-teens ranked team to the talk of the state. The next stop is Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
 