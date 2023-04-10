Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square
A suspect was shot during an attempted burglary Sunday night in Lincoln Square.
About 11:50 p.m., a man inside a closed business in the 2600 block of West Lawrence Avenue heard a noice at the backdoor and found an 18-year-old man trying to break in, Chicago police said.
The man, 40, shot the suspect in the leg, police said. He has a valid firearm owner identification card and a concealed carry license, according to officials.
The 18-year-old was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.
He was taken into custody; charges were pending.
