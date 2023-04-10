The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square

The suspect was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape at a crime scene

A suspect was shot during an attempted burglary April 9, 2023 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A suspect was shot during an attempted burglary Sunday night in Lincoln Square.

About 11:50 p.m., a man inside a closed business in the 2600 block of West Lawrence Avenue heard a noice at the backdoor and found an 18-year-old man trying to break in, Chicago police said.

The man, 40, shot the suspect in the leg, police said. He has a valid firearm owner identification card and a concealed carry license, according to officials.

The 18-year-old was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.

He was taken into custody; charges were pending.

