Man shot and killed in Burbank

A man is dead after being shot in Burbank on Monday evening, police said.

The man, 32, was near a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, just outside the Chicago city limits about 5:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was initially reported in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.