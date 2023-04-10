The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Crime News

Man shot and killed in Burbank

The man, 32, was in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, just outside Chicago city limits, when he was shot.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead after being shot in Burbank on Monday evening, police said.

The man, 32, was near a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, just outside the Chicago city limits about 5:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was initially reported in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of the famous paperback, “The Diary of Anne Frank”. A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High School
Nation/World
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida high school
School officials removed the illustrated version of the popular diary after a conservative advocacy group said it minimized the Holocaust.
By Mike Schneider | Associated Press
 
The Wild beat the Blackhawks 4-2 at the United Center on Monday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks collapse late in loss to Wild, remain tied for last place
The Hawks conceded three goals in the final six minutes Monday en route to a 4-2 defeat, their 11th in their last 12 games — despite outshooting the Wild 42-22 and dominating the first two periods.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly held the Mariners to one run through five innings on Monday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs lefty Drew Smyly’s bounceback lays groundwork for Nico Hoerner’s walk-off vs. Mariners
The Cubs beat the Mariners 3-2 in the 10th inning of the series opener Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Tennessee v Virginia Tech
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky select Kayana Traylor with the 23rd overall pick in WNBA draft, Kseniya Malashka with the 35th
Traylor and Malashka will be competing for a spot on Wade’s roster when training camp opens on April 30 in Deerfield.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)
Nation/World
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Five people were killed in the shooting inside Old National Bank. Police shot and killed the gunman. This is the 15th mass killing in the United States this year.
By Dylan Lovan | Associated Press and Claire Galofaro | Associated Press
 