Man fatally shot in West Englewood

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 25-year-old was walking about 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 66th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in his chest and hip, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
