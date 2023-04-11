The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Man fatally shot in West Englewood

The 25-year-old was walking about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West 66th Street when he was struck in his chest and hip.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1600 block of West 66th Street, in the Englewood neighborhood, Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking about 4:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 66th Street when someone fired shots, striking him in his chest and hip, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Chicago police work the scene where a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood Tuesday evening.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

