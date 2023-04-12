Girl, 15, wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A teenage girl was shot Wednesday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The girl, 15, was walking with a group into an alley about 8:05 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when someone fired shots from across the street, Chicago police said.
The girl was struck in the left leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The Latest
Two men were wounded at a beach in Evanston. Police said the shooting was not connected to Northwestern University. The school issued a shelter-in-place order.
The public radio network announced that it was leaving the social media site after it was labeled ‘government-funded media,’ which the network says hurts its credibility.
Community members gather at Olive-Harvey College for a listening session with the Illinois EPA to voice their concerns with Finkl’s plan, and other area pollution issues. Finkl executives were a no-show.
Despite falling behind by 19 points in the third quarter, LaVine & Co. took advantage of Toronto’s 18-for-36 performance at the free throw line ... and got a little help along the way from DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter. Now it’s off to Miami to face the Heat on Friday, with a playoff berth on the line.
The days when pretty much only illegally owned guns were used in shootings are long gone.