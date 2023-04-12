The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 15, wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

The girl was walking with a group into an alley about 8:05 p.m. when someone fired shots from across the street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 15, wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
A man was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 19 in West Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file

A teenage girl was shot Wednesday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The girl, 15, was walking with a group into an alley about 8:05 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when someone fired shots from across the street, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the left leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
2 men shot, wounded in Evanston
Disgraced former pastor of Rolling Meadows church is charged with assault in California
Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, key witness in criminal case
Fake active shooter threats reported at dozen schools across Illinois, including Whitney Young High School
5 of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson’s public safety promises — and obstacles
Man dies after shooting in Washington Park
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
2 men shot, wounded in Evanston
Two men were wounded at a beach in Evanston. Police said the shooting was not connected to Northwestern University. The school issued a shelter-in-place order.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. NPR is quitting Twitter, according to a statement Wednesday, April 12, 2023, after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk stamped NPR’s account with labels the news organization says undermine its credibility. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) ORG XMIT: NYAB304
Nation/World
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
The public radio network announced that it was leaving the social media site after it was labeled ‘government-funded media,’ which the network says hurts its credibility.
By Matt O’Brien | Associated Press
 
An aerial view of the Finkl Steel location at 1355 E. 93rd St. on Chicago’s South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 12, 2023. | Brian Ernst/Sun-Times
Environment
Finkl Steel withdraws plans to add more furnaces to Southeast Side facility
Community members gather at Olive-Harvey College for a listening session with the Illinois EPA to voice their concerns with Finkl’s plan, and other area pollution issues. Finkl executives were a no-show.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Toronto finds out nothing is free, losing to the Bulls and Zach LaVine
Despite falling behind by 19 points in the third quarter, LaVine & Co. took advantage of Toronto’s 18-for-36 performance at the free throw line ... and got a little help along the way from DeMar DeRozan’s 9-year-old daughter. Now it’s off to Miami to face the Heat on Friday, with a playoff berth on the line.
By Joe Cowley
 
A makeshift memorial is set up Wednesday on the steps of the Old National Bank, site of the April 10 shooting in Louisville.
Editorials
More guns, more violence: Lax laws allow shooters to legally buy powerful firearms
The days when pretty much only illegally owned guns were used in shootings are long gone.
By CST Editorial Board
 