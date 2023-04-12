Girl, 15, wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A teenage girl was shot Wednesday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The girl, 15, was walking with a group into an alley about 8:05 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when someone fired shots from across the street, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the left leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

