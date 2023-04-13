Man killed in shooting inside Grand Crossing home

A man was killed Thursday night in a shooting inside a home in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The man, 41, was with a group of people inside the residence in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue when shots were fired just before 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was struck in the armpit and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody. Detectives were investigating.

