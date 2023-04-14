Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Chatham

A man died Friday night after he was hit by a car in Chatham.

About 7:30 p.m., the 59-year-old was in the 8800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was struck by a southbound Chrysler, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old man, was cited for failure to provide a driver’s license and for not having valid insurance, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit was investigating.

