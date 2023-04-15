The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Teen killed, another wounded in Bronzeville shooting

They were attacked by about five or six men while standing on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two teens were shot late Friday in the Douglas neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

Two teenage boys were shot, one fatally, Friday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Just before midnight, the teens, 15 and 16, were on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by about five or six men, Chicago police said.

The group of men fired multiple shots at the pair, striking the older teen in the abdomen and the younger teen in the left foot, police said.

The older teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The younger teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

