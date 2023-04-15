Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:55 a.m., the two men were on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Lamon Avenue when two people approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Charles Lawrence, 35, was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The second man, 28, suffered a graze wound and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

