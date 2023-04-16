Boy, 17, shot to death in New City

A teenage boy was fatally shot on a sidewalk Saturday night in New City.
About 11:20 p.m., Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
