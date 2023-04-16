The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 17, shot to death in New City

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, a boy was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was fatally shot on a sidewalk Saturday night in New City.

About 11:20 p.m., Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
Crime scene tape
Crime
2 dead in domestic attack in South Chicago
A man was shot to death and a woman beaten to death in what police say is a ‘domestic-related’ attack in South Chicago. One person is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
Stolen car crashes into pickup truck in Garfield Park, 4 hurt
Police say two people in a stolen Hyundai struck a pickup Sunday afternoon in the 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard. Three children and an adult were injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
If it is, call me early.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Seby Zavala and Dylan Cease
White Sox
Grifol stands by Cease — for career-high 113 pitches
But the Sox ace’s two walks and wild pitch in the sixth allowed the Orioles to tie the game, and the Sox ended up losing 8-4.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Around two dozen faculty and staff picket outside Chicago State University during their first day of their strike, Monday, April 3, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Education
Chicago State University strike suspended after 10 days
Faculty and staff will return to classrooms at the Far South Side campus on Monday after reaching a tentative deal with Chicago State University administrators.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 