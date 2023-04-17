Man killed, woman wounded in shooting during attempted carjacking in Grand Boulevard

A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded as they tried to flee an attempted carjacking early Monday in Grand Boulevard.

The two were in a car about 12:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Calumet Avenue when two men with handguns approached them and tried to steal their car, Chicago police said.

The gunmen shot at the victims as they drove away, striking the man multiple times on the body and the woman once on the foot, police said.

The man, 20, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The woman, 22, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

