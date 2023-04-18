Girl, 14, dies a week after Austin shooting

A 14-year-old girl has died a week after she was critically wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.
Officers found the girl about 8:15 p.m. on April 10 in the 100 block of North Lorel Avenue with a gunshot wound in the buttocks, Chicago police said. She was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
She was pronounced dead a week later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Witnesses told officers a group of people were in a verbal argument before someone fired shots, police said.
A 50-year-old woman in the group suffered a stab wound to the shoulder, police said. She was taken in a good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.
