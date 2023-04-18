The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape

Two people were wounded in a shooting April 18, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy was among two people shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:45 p.m., the boy and an 18-year-old man were in the 5300 block of South Hamilton Avenue when they were hit by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The teen walked into Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

