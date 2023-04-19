Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee
Reginald Roberson is accused of placing handcuffs over his knuckles and striking an inmate multiple times in the jail on Dec. 29, 2021. The man was treated for minor injuries.
A Cook County Jail correctional officer has been accused of battering a detainee with handcuffs.
Reginald Roberson placed handcuffs over his knuckles and struck a 29-year-old man in custody multiple times while in the jail’s receiving area Dec. 29, 2021, court records and the Cook County sheriff’s office said.
The man was treated for minor injuries, including a cut under his eye, authorities said.
Roberson, 52, is charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct.
Roberson was “de-deputized,” and he was reassigned away from people in custody as the sheriff’s investigation was conducted, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office is seeking Roberson’s termination through the Sheriff’s Merit Board.
Roberson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
He was released from custody after posting $2,000, court records show.
His next court date is scheduled for May 10.