Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee

A Cook County Jail correctional officer has been accused of battering a detainee with handcuffs.

Reginald Roberson placed handcuffs over his knuckles and struck a 29-year-old man in custody multiple times while in the jail’s receiving area Dec. 29, 2021, court records and the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

The man was treated for minor injuries, including a cut under his eye, authorities said.

Roberson, 52, is charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct.

Roberson Cook County sheriff’s office

Roberson was “de-deputized,” and he was reassigned away from people in custody as the sheriff’s investigation was conducted, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is seeking Roberson’s termination through the Sheriff’s Merit Board.

Roberson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

He was released from custody after posting $2,000, court records show.

His next court date is scheduled for May 10.

