The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee

Reginald Roberson is accused of placing handcuffs over his knuckles and striking an inmate multiple times in the jail on Dec. 29, 2021. The man was treated for minor injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Cook County Jail officer charged with aggravated battery of detainee
A Cook County Jail detainee died Friday morning.

A Cook County Jail correctional officer was charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct after allegedly striking a detainee with handcuffs.

Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times file

A Cook County Jail correctional officer has been accused of battering a detainee with handcuffs.

Reginald Roberson placed handcuffs over his knuckles and struck a 29-year-old man in custody multiple times while in the jail’s receiving area Dec. 29, 2021, court records and the Cook County sheriff’s office said.

The man was treated for minor injuries, including a cut under his eye, authorities said.

Roberson, 52, is charged with felony aggravated battery and official misconduct. 

Reginald_Roberson.jpg

Roberson

Cook County sheriff’s office

Roberson was “de-deputized,” and he was reassigned away from people in custody as the sheriff’s investigation was conducted, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is seeking Roberson’s termination through the Sheriff’s Merit Board.

Roberson turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

He was released from custody after posting $2,000, court records show.

His next court date is scheduled for May 10.

Next Up In Crime
A new leaf: Legal assistance to expunge pot convictions goes unused across Illinois
Chicago police probing claims cops failed to intervene in viral weekend attack downtown
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend to death with rock, fatally shooting her current boyfriend
Convicted Starved Rock killer Chester Weger seeks to boot Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow as special prosecutor
Teen shooting victim Ralph Yarl sheds ‘buckets of tears’; gunman in custody
Robert Egan dies at 74; prosecuted ‘Killer Clown’ John Wayne Gacy
The Latest
Employees of Rise Dispensary located at 9621 N. Milwaukee Ave. picket outside their store demanding better working conditions and fair pay, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Niles, Ill.
Marijuana
Weed workers: Rise marijuana dispensary employees in Niles, Joliet walk out on strike
Union representatives said the strike is over unfair labor practices. They have been in negotiations with the company on a new contract since June.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
INTO_THE_WOODS_4.jpg
Things to do in Chicago April 20-26: The Mix
“Into the Woods,” Joe Perry in concert, and Pixar Putt mini-golf at Navy Pier are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_112421700.jpg
Michael Madigan
ComEd bribery case — which shook Illinois politics to the core — goes into the hands of jurors next week
The jury will have a mountain of evidence to sort through. Jurors heard from about 50 witnesses over five weeks, saw piles of emails and heard a cache of secret FBI recordings that form the backbone of the feds’ case.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), who served on the Chicago City Council more than five decades, walks out of the Council chambers at City Hall on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after his last meeting.
City Hall
The long goodbye: City Council honors Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 13 departing members
Tears were shed, good-natured barbs traded, hatchets buried. One would never have known Ald. Edward Burke is leaving under the cloud of a federal indictment or that the mayor’s relationship with the Council was so contentious,
By Fran Spielman
 
A cannabis plant.
Crime
A new leaf: Legal assistance to expunge pot convictions goes unused across Illinois
Three years after pot was legalized, legal aid groups have been surprised by the small number of residents seeking out help clearing marijuana arrests from their records.
By Andy Grimm
 