Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Gunman robs Loop Chase bank branch

A man entered the Chase bank, 10 S. Dearborn St., about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and demanded funds with a note. No one was hurt, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ChaseBR2.jpg

Authorities are searching for this man, who they say robbed a Chase bank in the Loop on Tuesday, April 18.

FBI

A man brandishing a gun robbed a bank in the Loop on Tuesday.

The man entered the Chase bank, 10 S. Dearborn St., about 4:40 p.m. and demanded money with a note. He implied he had a weapon, then displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.

The amount of money stolen was not released. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described by police as a Black or Hispanic man between 45 and 55 years old, about 5-foot-6 and medium build.

He wore a baseball cap with a brown bill and City of Chicago flag, a brownish winter coat with a hood, blue surgical gloves and an N95 mask, police said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or (312) 421-6700.

