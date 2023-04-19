Gunman robs Loop Chase bank branch

A man brandishing a gun robbed a bank in the Loop on Tuesday.
The man entered the Chase bank, 10 S. Dearborn St., about 4:40 p.m. and demanded money with a note. He implied he had a weapon, then displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.
The amount of money stolen was not released. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described by police as a Black or Hispanic man between 45 and 55 years old, about 5-foot-6 and medium build.
He wore a baseball cap with a brown bill and City of Chicago flag, a brownish winter coat with a hood, blue surgical gloves and an N95 mask, police said.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or (312) 421-6700.
