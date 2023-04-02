Man stabbed to death in North Lawndale

A man was stabbed to death Saturday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.
The man, 37, was arguing with someone while sitting in his car in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road when he was stabbed about 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered three stab wounds to the neck and three stab wounds to the chest, police said.
He drove to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
Arrests at historic lows, murders up 50% since last election: Next mayor faces daunting challenges on public safety
