Auto parts store manager fatally shoots gunman during robbery in Calumet Heights
The wounded man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, officials said.
An auto parts store manager fatally shot a gunman during a robbery Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the Far South Side, police said.
About 2:30 p.m., the gunman, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, entered the auto store in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue and demanded money from the register at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.
The store manager, who had a valid firearm owner identification card, then shot the gunman, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
