Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition after he and a man were shot in Douglas early Thursday morning, police said.

The boy was found in a home in the 2900 block of South State Street after officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man arrived at University of Chicago hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his body, according to police, who said they believe the shootings are related.

Neither victim answered questions about the shootings, police said.

