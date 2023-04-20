Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas

A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition after he and a man were shot in Douglas early Thursday morning, police said.
The boy was found in a home in the 2900 block of South State Street after officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man arrived at University of Chicago hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his body, according to police, who said they believe the shootings are related.
Neither victim answered questions about the shootings, police said.
The Latest
Carter plans to retire on May 15, just two months after he took over the police department from David Brown.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will host the game in Miami next month to benefit the “D Up on Cancer” charity.
Sox take 7-12 record into road series against Rays and Jays, looking for first series win of season
After “retiring” two weeks ago, 54-year-old Rich Guidice has agreed to serve as Brandon Johnson’s first chief of staff, with state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his deputy. Johnson’s choice of Guidice is likely to be reassuring to the City Council.
Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose, one of the state’s winningest coaches over the past two-plus decades, called it a coaching career on Wednesday.