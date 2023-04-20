The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas

The boy, transported to a hospital early Thursday, was in critical condition. The 20-year-old man, who drove himself to another hospital, was in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition after he and a man were shot in Douglas early Thursday morning, police said.

The boy was found in a home in the 2900 block of South State Street after officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 12:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man arrived at University of Chicago hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his body, according to police, who said they believe the shootings are related.

Neither victim answered questions about the shootings, police said.

