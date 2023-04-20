The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Acting CPD Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop

Carter plans to retire on May 15, just two months after he took over the police department from David Brown.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Acting CPD Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop
Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter at police headquarters last month.

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter, pictured last month at police headquarters, announced his retirement Thursday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter announced Thursday that he plans to resign while a newly formed commission continues to search for his predecessor’s permanent replacement. 

Carter plans to officially retire on May 15, just two months after he took over the Chicago Police Department from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handpicked Supt. David Brown, whose tenure was marked by a historic spike in violent crime, low officer morale and slow progress meeting sweeping court-ordered reforms.

The announcement comes as the newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is conducting a nationwide search for candidates to replace Brown, who Carter served under as the department’s second-ranking official. 

Related

“To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you,” Carter said in a statement. “Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city.”

In an email to department members, Carter said he told Brown that he planned to retire late last year and has since informed Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson. Carter said he has committed to working with Johnson “to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to our residents and visitors throughout the summer season” as the search for the next top cop continues.

Shortly after the announcement, Lightfoot congratulated Carter on his 30-year career with the department.

“As a Marine, husband, and father, he has given the full measure of himself in service to the residents of this city and the officers under his command,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I am thankful for his dedicated commitment to our city and for leading the brave law enforcement officers who keep us safe. I wish him the best as he transitions to his next chapter.” 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

Next Up In Crime
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s electronic monitoring rules are ambiguous, appeals court finds
Man stabbed during robbery at Loop business
Boy, 16, and man shot in Douglas
Window of hotel near Millennium Park shattered by gunfire, no injuries reported
Gunman fires at woman as she leaves bus on Southeast Side, missing her but hitting bus
Missing U.S. Navy service member found in Waukegan Harbor died from drowning, autopsy determines
The Latest
Larsa Pippen will co-host a celebrity basketball game in Miami next month.
NBA
That other Pippen and Jordan duo team up for a celebrity basketball game
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan will host the game in Miami next month to benefit the “D Up on Cancer” charity.
By Sun-Times staff
 
First-year White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (left) and general manager Rick Hahn talk during spring training. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
It doesn’t get easier for struggling White Sox
Sox take 7-12 record into road series against Rays and Jays, looking for first series win of season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_73281467.jpg
City Hall
Mayor-elect Johnson chooses City Hall ‘lifer’ as his chief of staff
After “retiring” two weeks ago, 54-year-old Rich Guidice has agreed to serve as Brandon Johnson’s first chief of staff, with state Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas as his deputy. Johnson’s choice of Guidice is likely to be reassuring to the City Council.
By Fran Spielman
 
Pat Ambrose talks to his Stevenson team during a practice in 2019.
High School Basketball
Longtime Stevenson basketball coach Pat Ambrose steps down
Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose, one of the state’s winningest coaches over the past two-plus decades, called it a coaching career on Wednesday.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Monitor.jpg
News
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s electronic monitoring rules are ambiguous, appeals court finds
Tossing an escape conviction, the judges say it’s unclear whether detainees can get mail from their lobby or do laundry in the basement.
By Chip Mitchell | WBEZ
 