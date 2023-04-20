Acting CPD Supt. Eric Carter announces retirement amid nationwide search for next top cop

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter announced Thursday that he plans to resign while a newly formed commission continues to search for his predecessor’s permanent replacement.

Carter plans to officially retire on May 15, just two months after he took over the Chicago Police Department from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s handpicked Supt. David Brown, whose tenure was marked by a historic spike in violent crime, low officer morale and slow progress meeting sweeping court-ordered reforms.

The announcement comes as the newly formed Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is conducting a nationwide search for candidates to replace Brown, who Carter served under as the department’s second-ranking official.

“To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you,” Carter said in a statement. “Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city.”

In an email to department members, Carter said he told Brown that he planned to retire late last year and has since informed Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson. Carter said he has committed to working with Johnson “to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to our residents and visitors throughout the summer season” as the search for the next top cop continues.

Shortly after the announcement, Lightfoot congratulated Carter on his 30-year career with the department.

“As a Marine, husband, and father, he has given the full measure of himself in service to the residents of this city and the officers under his command,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “I am thankful for his dedicated commitment to our city and for leading the brave law enforcement officers who keep us safe. I wish him the best as he transitions to his next chapter.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.

