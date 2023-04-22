Man dies days after Humboldt Park shooting

A man died days after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Christian Prince, 23, was riding in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. on April 14 in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.
Prince was shot in the back of the head. The driver took him to Stroger Hospital, police said.
He died of his wounds Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
No arrests were made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The 27-year-old was inside a home just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone shot him in the chest.
The 33-year-old was shot while in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, police said.
Even after a recent 10-3 stretch that included a 5-1 trip to see the Dodgers and A’s, the Cubs clearly still have some convincing to do.
The Southwest Side man, 45, was in a closed lane working on the road when he was struck by a car that took off northbound, police said.
Shaqiri didn’t elaborate on what the Fire need to learn exactly, but the designated player pinpointed issues that need to be addressed.