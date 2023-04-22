The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Man dies days after Humboldt Park shooting

On April 14, Christian Prince, 23, was traveling in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue when someone outside fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died after a Humboldt Park shooting earlier this month.

A man died days after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Christian Prince, 23, was riding in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. on April 14 in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Prince was shot in the back of the head. The driver took him to Stroger Hospital, police said.

He died of his wounds Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside Grand Crossing home
The 27-year-old was inside a home just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 77th Street when someone shot him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Man shot and killed in South Chicago
The 33-year-old was shot while in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV
Even after a recent 10-3 stretch that included a 5-1 trip to see the Dodgers and A’s, the Cubs clearly still have some convincing to do.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Road worker killed in hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
The Southwest Side man, 45, was in a closed lane working on the road when he was struck by a car that took off northbound, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
20230311_Chicago_Philadelphia_Xherdan_Shaqiri.jpg
Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri says Fire ‘still have a lot to learn’
Shaqiri didn’t elaborate on what the Fire need to learn exactly, but the designated player pinpointed issues that need to be addressed.
By Brian Sandalow
 