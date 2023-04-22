Man dies days after Humboldt Park shooting

A man died days after being shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Christian Prince, 23, was riding in a vehicle about 9:40 p.m. on April 14 in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.

Prince was shot in the back of the head. The driver took him to Stroger Hospital, police said.

He died of his wounds Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

