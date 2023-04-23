The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Boy, 14, shot in Garfield Ridge

The boy was in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

He was in the 4900 block of South Leamington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The boy was the third child shot in Chicago on Saturday. A 6-year-old girl was listed in good condition after being shot in Woodlawn, and a 3-year-old boy was in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face in Calumet Heights.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings, and detectives are investigating.

