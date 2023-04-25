The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Man fatally shot during fight in elevator in South Shore

Malik Jarmen, 21, was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Monday night in an elevator in South Shore.

Malik Jarmen, 21, told officers that he was in a fight around 9:15 p.m. inside a building in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive and later realized he had been shot, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

