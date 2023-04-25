Man fatally shot during fight in elevator in South Shore

A man was shot to death Monday night in an elevator in South Shore.

Malik Jarmen, 21, told officers that he was in a fight around 9:15 p.m. inside a building in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive and later realized he had been shot, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

