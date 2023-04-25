The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport

A Southwest Airlines employee had told the officer that a man was “drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers” near a baggage carousel.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Chicago police oversight agency has released video of a cop striking a man at Midway Airport earlier this year after getting complaints that the man was drinking and bothering passengers.

The incident took place near a baggage carousel on Feb. 23, according to a statement from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

A Southwest Airlines employee had told the officer that a man was “drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers” near the carousel, COPA said in a statement.

Video shows the officer approached the man and kicked the man’s bag, then hit him with a police radio, according to COPA. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment of a laceration to the head.

According to a police report on the incident, the officer said he was on routine patrol when he got a complaint about a man drinking beer. The officer told the man to leave, but there was a confrontation and the officer “struck the homeless person with his police radio.”

