Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment

A man was fatally stabbed during an argument Wednesday afternoon inside an Irving Park apartment on the Northwest Side.

Thee man, 56, was arguing with another man, 23, about 1 p.m. inside the apartment in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when the younger man stabbed the older man multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

