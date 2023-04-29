Man charged in Evanston beach killing

A man has been charged in connection with a lakefront shooting earlier this month that left a man dead and two teens wounded at a beach in Evanston.

Jalen Murray, 20, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting of Jacquis Irby, 18, of Skokie, the evening of April 12 in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, according to the Evanston police.

Two teenagers were also wounded in the shooting when, the police said, Murray pulled out a gun during an argument.

Murray was denied bail during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records.