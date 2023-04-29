The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Man charged in Evanston beach killing

Jalen Murray, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, Evanston police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged in Evanston beach killing
Screenshot_2023_04_29_at_9.04.26_PM.png

Jalen Murray, 20,

Evanston Police

A man has been charged in connection with a lakefront shooting earlier this month that left a man dead and two teens wounded at a beach in Evanston.

Jalen Murray, 20, faces murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting of Jacquis Irby, 18, of Skokie, the evening of April 12 in the 1800 block of Sheridan Road, according to the Evanston police.

Two teenagers were also wounded in the shooting when, the police said, Murray pulled out a gun during an argument.

Murray was denied bail during a hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records.

Next Up In Crime
Man injured trying to stop shoplifter in Loop Target store
Man shot and killed in Austin
Man fatally shot in Austin
Man fatally stabbed during argument in Irving Park apartment
Man fatally shot in Grand Boulevard
Chicago Bulls College Prep students sent home after chemical irritant used during large fight
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby — Man keeps secret from fiance: He has kids from donating sperm
Upset that he never told her about this arrangement with friends, she’s putting the marriage on hold
By Abigail Van Buren
 
In “The White House Plumbers,” G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux, left) and E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) plot a break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
Movies and TV
‘White House Plumbers’ a second-rate series about a third-rate burglary
Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux star in overlong HBO satire that wastes time on Watergate spies’ dull home lifes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 30, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Target, 1 S. State St. in the Loop.
Crime
Man injured trying to stop shoplifter in Loop Target store
The man told police he was cut when he confronted a would-be shoplifter who pulled a knife from his waistband and swung at him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Pedro Grifol: Liam Hendrik’s journey unbelievable
“How somebody can go through what they’re going through, have the [chemotherapy] treatments and get out there in spring training and throw 35- to 40-pitch bullpens, that’s unbelievable to me,” Grifol said.
By Mark Gonzales
 