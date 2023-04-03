Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when passengers in a gray SUV fired gunshots about 10:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

