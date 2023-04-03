Man fatally shot in Chatham

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when passengers in a gray SUV fired gunshots about 10:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The new business, which does not yet have a name, will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company. Dana White will continue as president of UFC.
A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.
When the recipe ingredients are combined, the leavening process starts immediately, so the dough should be mixed quickly.
Mike Hall caught a fish of a lifetime, a monster muskie, while prefishing on Green Bay for a walleye tournament.
Nazar made his collegiate debut for Michigan less than two months ago — after recovering from hip surgery — but he’ll play on college hockey’s biggest stage Thursday. So will Hawks prospects Drew Commesso and Ryan Greene with Boston University.