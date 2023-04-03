The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Chatham

He was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 28-year-old man was shot and killed while walking in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when passengers in a gray SUV fired gunshots about 10:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

