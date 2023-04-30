Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man was shot and killed in Roseland on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The 40-year-old man was on the street in the 100 block of West 113th Street about 12:55 p.m. when someone shot him multiple times.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
