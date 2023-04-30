The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Man fatally shot in Roseland

The man, 40, was in the 100 block of West 113th Street when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in Roseland on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 40-year-old man was on the street in the 100 block of West 113th Street about 12:55 p.m. when someone shot him multiple times.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

