3-year-old boy dies after shooting in Calumet Heights home

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot last week inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.
On April 22, Laroyce Bolden was struck in the face about 3:40 p.m. while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No one was in custody.
WXRT’s Terri Hemmert among patrons at New Orleans restaurant where ‘hail of bullets’ killed a waiter, wounded a friend
The Latest
The funding comes from Ross Stevens, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Booth doctoral graduate.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the public to check with family and friends to make sure they know about the upcoming renewal due dates, which will be issued monthly now until mid-2024. Most Medicaid users in Illinois are unaware they need to reapply.
What the Sox showed in the series finale against Tampa Bay will need to continue in order to salvage a season that’s already teetering off a cliff.
Young people often use social media — TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube — to develop their identities as activists and to push for a more just society that reflects their values.
South Sider recalls childhood before home was demolished, CTA’s grime-fighting campaign and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.