Monday, May 1, 2023
3-year-old boy dies after shooting in Calumet Heights home

Laroyce Bolden was shot in his face April 22 in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A 3-year-old boy is dead after being shot last week inside a Calumet Heights home on the South Side.

On April 22, Laroyce Bolden was struck in the face about 3:40 p.m. while inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
A banner for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Education
UChicago Booth business school receives $100 million donation for doctoral program
The funding comes from Ross Stevens, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Booth doctoral graduate.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the public to tell family and friends about the upcoming renewal deadlines for Medicaid users. Pritzker spoke at Steinmetz High School in Chicago on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Coronavirus
Medicaid renewal process restarts, putting thousands of Illinoisans at risk of losing coverage
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the public to check with family and friends to make sure they know about the upcoming renewal due dates, which will be issued monthly now until mid-2024. Most Medicaid users in Illinois are unaware they need to reapply.
By David Struett
 
The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn hits a single Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
White Sox
White Sox need to learn discipline to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves
What the Sox showed in the series finale against Tampa Bay will need to continue in order to salvage a season that’s already teetering off a cliff.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Professor Dominique Skye McDaniel’s study adds to a growing body of research that has found young people of color can bring about change when they learn to use digital tools to explore social issues and use those tools to stand up for their beliefs.
Other Views
For teens of color, social media isn’t just about selfies
Young people often use social media — TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube — to develop their identities as activists and to push for a more just society that reflects their values.
By Dominique Skye McDaniel
 
Vivian Johnsons shows a photo of her kindergarten class at Edmund Burke Elementary School in Washington Park, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Johnson lived at 52nd and Prairie Avenue at the site where artist Amanda Williams planted rows of tulips. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
South Sider recalls childhood before home was demolished, CTA’s grime-fighting campaign and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 