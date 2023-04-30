The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
15-year-old boy shot, wounded in New City

The boy was walking in the 1900 block of West 47th Street when he was shot, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in New City.

The boy was walking in the 1900 block of West 47th Street when a man shot him about 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck near the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

