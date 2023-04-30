15-year-old boy shot, wounded in New City

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in New City.
The boy was walking in the 1900 block of West 47th Street when a man shot him about 8 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was struck near the groin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
