Woman found shot to death in Englewood home

A woman was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.
The woman, 35, was found inside a home in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue about 9:50 a.m., Chicago police said.
She was found with a gunshot wound to the chin and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No arrests were made.
