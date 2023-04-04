The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman found shot to death in Englewood home

The woman, 35, was found inside a home in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue about 9:50 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found shot to death in Englewood home
A man was fatally shot November 9, 2021 in Lawndale.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was found shot to death Tuesday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman, 35, was found inside a home in the 5500 block of South Lowe Avenue about 9:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

She was found with a gunshot wound to the chin and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made.

Next Up In Crime
Technical issues delay criminal case against Highland Park shooting suspect’s father
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
Nashville school shooter who killed 6 planned attack for months, police say
Ex-ComEd lobbyist suspected new CEO Dominguez would be ‘wired’
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
21 shot, 4 fatally, including 2 teen boys in weekend gun violence across Chicago
The Latest
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol fist bumps his players during pregame introductions.
White Sox
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeps lines of communication open
It hasn’t hurt that Grifol had the benefit of a normal offseason.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Jonathan Toews looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews settling into familiar rhythms on possible last Blackhawks road trip
Toews holds plenty of memories from Calgary and Vancouver from earlier in his career, making this a fitting potential final trip. And the Hawks captain is simply finding it “nice to be back in the swing [of things] with the guys.”
By Ben Pope
 
Jalen Carter runs drills during Georgia’s Pro Day.
Bears
Jalen Carter presents an intriguing puzzle for the Bears
The Bears are sitting with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft and it offers an interesting thought exercise: What should they do if Jalen Carter is still available?
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Hail in Evanston.
Weather
Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west, northwest and southwest suburbs
The largest hail reported in the area was in Boulder Hill, south of Aurora, at 2.75 inches in diameter. A golf ball’s diameter is 1.68 inches.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Bears play the Raiders in a 2019 game in London.
Bears
Bears could play game in Germany this season
When the NFL’s schedule is released next month, the Bears could end up playing a road game in Germany. ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported this week that the Bears are expected to be the Chiefs’ opponent overseas.
By Patrick Finley
 