Thursday, April 6, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 teens charged with string of carjackings and robberies in under an hour in Logan Square

The teens, 13 and 15, were charged with vehicular hijacking, robbery and attempted robbery.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A judge’s gavel

Two teens were charged with a string of carjackings and robberies in Logan Square.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two teens were charged with a string of carjackings and robberies that took place in under an hour early Wednesday in Logan Square.

The teens, 13 and 15, were arrested Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue and charged with vehicular hijacking, robbery and attempted robbery, Chicago police said.

About 6 a.m. Wednesday, the boys were among six to eight people who exicted a black SUV and white sedan in the 2100 block of North Whipple Street before stealing a 38-year-old man’s gray Ford Fusion as he was walking to his car, police said.

About 15 minutes later, a 53-year-old man was sitting in his blue Honda Pilot in the 2700 block of North Mozart Street when a group of six people forced the man out of his Pilot before driving off, officials said.

Minutes later, the boys were involved in an attempted robbery of a 55-year-old man in the 3600 block of West Altgeld Street, police said.

They also participated in two robberies in the 2600 block of West Cortland Street and 1800 block of North Talman Avenue, officials said.

The teens were scheduled to appear in juvenile court Thursday.

