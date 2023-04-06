The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 teens shot near Illinois Institute of Technology campus on South Side

A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 16-year-old boy was in good condition with a graze wound, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 teens shot near Illinois Institute of Technology campus on South Side
A person was fatally shot May 19, 2022, in West Pullman.

Adobe Stock Photo

Two teenage boys were shot Thursday afternoon near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Douglas on the South Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, were walking about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a gray Chevy Impala drove up and a person got out and started shooting, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the left side of the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The other boy was grazed in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Former Illinois inmate finally has gender-affirming surgery following four-year fight
Dog taken from owner at gunpoint in Chatham
2 teens charged with string of carjackings and robberies in under an hour in Logan Square
Former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
Man with Down syndrome indicted in separate slayings just 10 days apart
Long to-do list looms for new Mayor Johnson
The Latest
Firefighter Jermaine Pelt and Lt. Jan Tchoryk.
Chicago
Cause of death revealed for 2 Chicago firefighters who died responding to fires on North, South sides
Autopsies determined Jermaine Pelt died of carbon monoxide toxicity from inhalation of smoke and soot, and Lt. Jan Tchoryk died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
By Sophie Sherry
 
“Danger Is All Around” Episode 1118 — Pictured: (l-r) Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) works a shift alongside Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on “Chicago Fire.”&nbsp;&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Jesse Spencer explains Matt Casey’s ‘Chicago Fire’ return
”I always said that if you ever want to bring Casey back down the line, I’m open to it,” says Spencer.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 
merlin_37494935.jpg
Music
Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl, manager says
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.
By Associated Press
 
LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans during the Tigers’ victory parade.
College Sports
LSU women’s basketball team accepts invitation to White House
University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team not visit Washington.
By Associated Press
 
Jonathan Toews reaches for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Jonathan Toews plans to play in every remaining game as mornings improve
Wednesday morning felt better than Sunday morning for Toews, who will make his third consecutive appearance Thursday against the Canucks and who anticipates making four more during the season’s final week.
By Ben Pope
 