2 teens shot near Illinois Institute of Technology campus on South Side

Two teenage boys were shot Thursday afternoon near the Illinois Institute of Technology campus in Douglas on the South Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, were walking about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in a gray Chevy Impala drove up and a person got out and started shooting, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the left side of the body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The other boy was grazed in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

