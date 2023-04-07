The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park

The group was standing outside about 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a car pulled up and someone from inside opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Humboldt Park.

The group was standing outside about 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 38, was struck in the lower back and foot and was transported in critical condition to the same hospital, police said. A woman, 31, suffered two gunshot wounds to the foot and was also taken to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests were made.

