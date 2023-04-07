3 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Humboldt Park.
The group was standing outside about 9:50 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Another man, 38, was struck in the lower back and foot and was transported in critical condition to the same hospital, police said. A woman, 31, suffered two gunshot wounds to the foot and was also taken to Stroger Hospital.
No arrests were made.
‘I will keep pressing’: Jurors hear ComEd CEO taking orders after key witness explains appointment to utility’s board
The Latest
Guidice’s career in the city has spanned 33 years, starting with a construction position at the Chicago Board of Education before a stint in operations in former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s office.
State spending on higher education was cut nearly in half over 20 years after adjusting for inflation, setting the stage for today’s labor strife.
Xavier Pelkey faces up to 15 years in prison.
“Global warming is juicing home runs in Major League Baseball,” said study co-author Justin Mankin, a Dartmouth climate scientist.
Alana Blanchard, 24, who lives in Lake County, says most of her tattoos have a simple meaning: “I liked it.” But the tigers on her torso also turned out to match one that her mom has.