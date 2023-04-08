Gunfire closes South Loop movie theater; 2 in custody

Two men were taken into custody after gunfire erupted Saturday evening inside a South Loop movie theater.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened about 7:30 p.m. when a fight broke out inside the ShowPlace ICON Theatre, 1011 S Delano Court, Chicago police said.

The fight between two men escalated when one of the men pulled a gun and fired several shots, but no one was struck, police said.

The movie theater was evacuated and closed for the night.

Two men were taken into custody, and a gun was recovered, police said.

The theater is at the Roosevelt Collection, an open-air mall with a mix of retail shops, restaurants and apartments at 150 W. Roosevelt Road.

Representatives for the mall and theater couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.