Sunday, April 9, 2023
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Crossing

About 5:40 p.m. Saturday, Timothy Taylor, 30, and a 24-year-old man were on the street in the 7000 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday evening in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Taylor was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

