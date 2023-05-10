The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

The men were on the sidewalk Tuesday night when someone inside a black SUV drove by and opened fire in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
A man was fatally shot early Saturday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Austin on the West Side.

The men were on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Potomac Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when someone inside a black SUV drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man, 19, was shot in the arm and shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Woman with a bat attacks 8 people on Northwest Side, suspect taken into custody
Woman killed, 13-year-old boy wounded in Near West Side shooting
Man fatally shot during argument outside South Shore fast food restaurant
Man stabbed in Loop; person in custody
Hundreds gather at vigil for fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She was a Goliath of a person.’
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser E. Jean Carroll $5 million
The Latest
Kamehachi restaurant, Northbrook, at 12:30 p.m. on March 16, 2020, the day before J.B. Pritzker ordered all Illinois restaurants closed.
Columnists
Victory over COVID! Nation jubilant!
Just kidding. Country yawns as emergency officially ends since only 1,000 Americans die of COVID each week.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and assistant coach Matt Nagy at a preseason game against the Bears last year.
Bears
Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead
The Chiefs will host a game in Frankfurt, and the possible opponents were the Bears and Lions. The NFL announced the Dolphins’ selection Wednesday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ryan Leonard gave a perfect example of day-stamping morel finds. Provided photo
Sports
Yellow morels arrive in this weird spring for hunting morel mushrooms
Signs are that we are in a compact season for picking morel mushrooms in this weird spring around Chicago outdoors.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screenshot_2023_05_09_at_9.04.17_PM.png
Crime
Woman with a bat attacks 8 people on Northwest Side, suspect taken into custody
The woman struck five people within a half-hour Tuesday, including one victim with her young daughter who were chased down a street. One woman was hospitalized.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since friend moved in with abuser, I’ve been avoiding her
Instead of being there for her, BFF puts her own safety first and halts the friendship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 